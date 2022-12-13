Analysts Set Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Target Price at $14.83

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.83.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

In related news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $216,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thoughtworks news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $216,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 16,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $190,514.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 388,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,202.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,860 shares of company stock worth $748,963. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWKS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Thoughtworks by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after buying an additional 1,769,406 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,943,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,655 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,550,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,651 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,055,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 492,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,612,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,371,000 after purchasing an additional 441,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 0.94. Thoughtworks has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $29.40.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.52 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

