Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives $17.09 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.09.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SRAD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRAD stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

