On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives $28.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ONON. William Blair lowered ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ON from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ON from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ON in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ON from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $17.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.71. ON has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $40.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON by 159.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,999,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,302,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190,987 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of ON by 114.5% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887,034 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of ON by 171.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,876,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,597 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at about $28,016,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ON by 25.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,289,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,574 shares during the period. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

