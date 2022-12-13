On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives $28.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.20.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ONON. William Blair lowered ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ON from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ON from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ON in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ON from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.
ON Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $17.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.71. ON has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $40.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ON Company Profile
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
