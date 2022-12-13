Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Receives $16.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.95.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRPTF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Getlink from €18.40 ($19.37) to €17.70 ($18.63) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Societe Generale downgraded Getlink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

OTCMKTS GRPTF opened at $16.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.52. Getlink has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

