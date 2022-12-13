FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Issued By KeyCorp

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) – KeyCorp increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Cirrus Logic in a research note issued on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $5.44 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.38. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cirrus Logic’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CRUS. StockNews.com lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.22.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $77.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.33. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $540.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.66 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

