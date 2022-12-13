DA Davidson Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $14.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $15.29. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.73 per share.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LOW. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $260.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.79.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $205.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $127.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.22 and a 200 day moving average of $194.40. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.