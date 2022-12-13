Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Torrid in a research note issued on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Torrid alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CURV. William Blair cut shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Torrid from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Torrid from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.70.

Torrid Trading Down 5.4 %

Institutional Trading of Torrid

Shares of CURV opened at $3.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.32. Torrid has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURV. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Torrid during the first quarter valued at $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Torrid by 76.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Torrid by 25.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Torrid by 2,270.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 74,024 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.