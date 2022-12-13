Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $14.52 Per Share (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report released on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $14.52 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $15.88. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $259.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.73 per share.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.79.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock opened at $205.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $127.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.40.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $4,174,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.7% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 10,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 25,638 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

