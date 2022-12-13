Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for JOANN Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for JOANN in a report issued on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for JOANN’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for JOANN’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on JOAN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Shares of JOANN stock opened at $4.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24. JOANN has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $179.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in JOANN by 920.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in JOANN during the first quarter valued at $228,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in JOANN during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in JOANN by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 31,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in JOANN by 33.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 102,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 25,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

