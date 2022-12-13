FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $7.55 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.63 per share.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FIS. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $112.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

FIS stock opened at $71.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $122.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.26. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

