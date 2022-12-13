Analyzing Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Xometry has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accenture has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Xometry and Accenture, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xometry 0 1 4 0 2.80 Accenture 1 8 9 0 2.44

Valuation and Earnings

Xometry presently has a consensus target price of $55.33, suggesting a potential upside of 38.75%. Accenture has a consensus target price of $337.60, suggesting a potential upside of 15.48%. Given Xometry’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Xometry is more favorable than Accenture.

This table compares Xometry and Accenture’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xometry $218.34 million 8.14 -$61.38 million ($1.63) -24.47 Accenture $61.59 billion 2.99 $6.88 billion $10.71 27.30

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than Xometry. Xometry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accenture, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.8% of Xometry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of Accenture shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of Xometry shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Accenture shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Xometry and Accenture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xometry -21.58% -15.52% -9.11% Accenture 11.17% 31.68% 15.17%

Summary

Accenture beats Xometry on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc. operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling. In addition, it provides other services comprising urethane and die casting, vapor smoothing, finishing, rapid prototyping, high- volume production, and assembly services. The company offers its products under the Allied Machine & Engineering, Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Kyocera, Mitsubishi Materials, SOWA, Viking Drill & Tool, Dauphin, and Sandvik brands. It serves aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer products, product designers, education, electronic and semiconductors, energy, hardware startups, industrial, medical and dental, robotics, and supply chain and purchasing industries. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Derwood, Maryland.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services. It also provides change management, HR transformation and delivery, organization strategy and design, talent strategy and development, and leadership and culture services; digital commerce; infrastructure services, including cloud infrastructure managed, cloud and data center, network, digital workplace, database platforms, service management, and cloud and infrastructure security services; data-enabled operating models; technology consulting and AI services; and technology consulting services. In addition, the company offers engineering and R&D digitization, smart connected products, product as-a-service enablement, capital projects, intelligent asset management, digital industrial workforce, and autonomous robotic systems; business process outsourcing; and services related to technology innovation. Further, it provides cloud, ecosystem, marketing, security, supply chain management, zero-based transformation, customer experience, finance consulting, mergers and acquisitions, and sustainability services. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

