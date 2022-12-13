Comparing Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) & CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL)

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) and CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Sera Prognostics has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannLabs has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sera Prognostics and CannLabs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sera Prognostics -20,490.83% -38.32% -35.85% CannLabs N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

31.4% of Sera Prognostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Sera Prognostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Sera Prognostics and CannLabs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sera Prognostics 0 1 3 0 2.75 CannLabs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sera Prognostics presently has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 404.03%. Given Sera Prognostics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sera Prognostics is more favorable than CannLabs.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sera Prognostics and CannLabs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sera Prognostics $80,000.00 480.76 -$35.01 million ($1.53) -0.81 CannLabs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CannLabs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sera Prognostics.

Summary

Sera Prognostics beats CannLabs on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc., a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About CannLabs

CannLabs, Inc. provides cannabis testing laboratory services in the United States. Its testing services include potency testing, residual solvent analysis, microbiological testing, pesticide testing, heavy metals testing, nutrient analysis, terpenes analysis, shelf-life/stability studies, gene expression testing, and genotyping/phenotyping testing. The company also offers data/analytics and consulting, as well as education services. CannLabs, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado.

