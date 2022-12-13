Reviewing Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) and BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) and BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.1% of Nyxoah shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of BrainsWay shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of BrainsWay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nyxoah and BrainsWay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nyxoah 0 1 3 0 2.75 BrainsWay 0 0 4 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Nyxoah presently has a consensus target price of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 270.37%. BrainsWay has a consensus target price of $9.19, indicating a potential upside of 399.32%. Given BrainsWay’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than Nyxoah.

This table compares Nyxoah and BrainsWay’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nyxoah $1.01 million 142.25 -$32.68 million N/A N/A BrainsWay $29.66 million 1.02 -$6.46 million ($0.32) -5.75

BrainsWay has higher revenue and earnings than Nyxoah.

Risk & Volatility

Nyxoah has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrainsWay has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nyxoah and BrainsWay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nyxoah N/A N/A N/A BrainsWay -36.57% -20.09% -15.02%

Summary

BrainsWay beats Nyxoah on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases. The company primarily serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

