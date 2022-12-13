Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Receives $10.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 25,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 512,525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

About Hudbay Minerals

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $5.21 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47.

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.