UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Receives $22.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.58.
A number of analysts have weighed in on UMH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $27.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other UMH Properties news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch acquired 3,207 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $49,932.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,631.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $52,926 over the last 90 days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMH Properties
UMH Properties Stock Performance
NYSE UMH opened at $17.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $948.05 million, a PE ratio of -33.35, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.22. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10.
UMH Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -156.86%.
About UMH Properties
UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UMH Properties (UMH)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.