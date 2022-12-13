UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Receives $22.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.58.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UMH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $27.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UMH Properties news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch acquired 3,207 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $49,932.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,631.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $52,926 over the last 90 days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMH Properties

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 79.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UMH opened at $17.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $948.05 million, a PE ratio of -33.35, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.22. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -156.86%.

About UMH Properties

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

