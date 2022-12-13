Brokerages Set The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) PT at GBX 753

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 753 ($9.24).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SGE. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.83) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 700 ($8.59) to GBX 685 ($8.40) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Sage Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 590 ($7.24) to GBX 800 ($9.81) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Sage Group

In related news, insider Steve Hare sold 25,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 787 ($9.66), for a total transaction of £197,190.72 ($241,922.12). In other news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 16,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 805 ($9.88), for a total value of £131,279.40 ($161,059.26). Also, insider Steve Hare sold 25,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 787 ($9.66), for a total transaction of £197,190.72 ($241,922.12). Insiders have sold a total of 63,624 shares of company stock valued at $50,298,852 over the last 90 days.

The Sage Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The Sage Group Increases Dividend

Shares of SGE opened at GBX 784.40 ($9.62) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 749.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 709.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.47. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 587.20 ($7.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 862.20 ($10.58). The company has a market capitalization of £8.00 billion and a PE ratio of 3,137.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.10 ($0.15) per share. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

The Sage Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.