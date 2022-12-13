Brokerages Set Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) PT at $390.13

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $390.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 151,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 7.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Stock Up 3.8 %

PAYC stock opened at $325.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $429.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $325.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

