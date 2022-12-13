AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives $213.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.83.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.2 %

AVB opened at $171.55 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $158.35 and a one year high of $259.05. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.16.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 13.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,106,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,434.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 36,514 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.