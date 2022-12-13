Brokerages Set Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) PT at C$226.58

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$226.58.

BYD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$221.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$213.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$200.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$174.74. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$117.48 and a 52 week high of C$222.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

