PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives $55.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $39.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.52. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $55.58.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $64,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,947,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,827,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $821,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 124,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 32,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,707,000.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

