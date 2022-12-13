Analysts Set Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) PT at $310.17

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $310.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. Benchmark downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

DHR stock opened at $273.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.75. Danaher has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.23. The company has a market cap of $199.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

