Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives $139.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 1.5 %

YUM stock opened at $129.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.99. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

