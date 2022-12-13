Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives $222.28 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $222.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $215.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $132.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.01.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

