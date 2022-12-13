Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives $116.09 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.09.
ALGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Allegiant Travel Price Performance
ALGT stock opened at $75.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.76. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $63.78 and a 52-week high of $195.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Insider Activity
In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,578,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,281,000 after buying an additional 20,482 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after buying an additional 915,511 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,170,000 after buying an additional 254,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 671,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,004,000 after purchasing an additional 75,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.