Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives $116.09 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.09.

ALGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

ALGT stock opened at $75.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.76. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $63.78 and a 52-week high of $195.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $560.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,578,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,281,000 after buying an additional 20,482 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after buying an additional 915,511 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,170,000 after buying an additional 254,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 671,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,004,000 after purchasing an additional 75,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.