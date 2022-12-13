American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives $9.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,627,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,904,000 after buying an additional 386,663 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,461,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after buying an additional 243,792 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,745,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,821,000 after buying an additional 72,890 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,553,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,336,000 after buying an additional 77,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after buying an additional 4,162,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXL opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 959.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.23. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.95.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. As a group, analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

