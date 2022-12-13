Analysts Set Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Price Target at C$51.98

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STLC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$41.50 to C$45.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Stelco Price Performance

STLC opened at C$45.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.91. Stelco has a twelve month low of C$30.20 and a twelve month high of C$56.99.

Stelco Increases Dividend

About Stelco

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th. Stelco’s payout ratio is presently 5.76%.

(Get Rating)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

See Also

