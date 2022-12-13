Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives $41.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KYMR. Raymond James assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of KYMR opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.69. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $66.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 334.72% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 71,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,134,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,691,877 shares in the company, valued at $170,756,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 120,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $3,646,403.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,066,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,236,909.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 71,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,134,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,691,877 shares in the company, valued at $170,756,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 597,246 shares of company stock worth $17,971,202. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,877 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,481 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $17,331,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.4% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,692,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,158,000 after purchasing an additional 553,846 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,514,000 after purchasing an additional 530,935 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

