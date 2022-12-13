Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Receives $166.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Sempra by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Price Performance

SRE stock opened at $165.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.40. Sempra has a 52-week low of $124.44 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 64.24%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading

