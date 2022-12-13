FY2023 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $9.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.75. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $9.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LULU. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.92.

LULU stock opened at $328.23 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $414.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.93. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

