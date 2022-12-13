Research Analysts Set Expectations for Zuora, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zuora in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.95). The consensus estimate for Zuora’s current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zuora in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Zuora Stock Up 6.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $6.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $832.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.32. Zuora has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $52,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,749.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $47,278.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,846.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $52,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at $661,749.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,561 shares of company stock valued at $580,152 in the last 90 days. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 75,637 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Zuora by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Zuora by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 273,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $1,472,466,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

