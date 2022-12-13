RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Cut to $322.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $375.00 to $322.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RH’s FY2023 earnings at $25.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of RH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of RH in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $333.81.

Shares of RH stock opened at $253.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.83. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $613.00.

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total value of $32,378.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,733.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.71, for a total transaction of $7,701,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,069,394.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total transaction of $32,378.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,733.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,216 shares of company stock valued at $11,540,837 in the last ninety days. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its stake in RH by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,647,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,816,000 after buying an additional 196,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after acquiring an additional 194,960 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,616,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RH by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,623,000 after buying an additional 98,713 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

