Head-To-Head Comparison: Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) & (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) and (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Stewart Information Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Stewart Information Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Stewart Information Services and , as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stewart Information Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Stewart Information Services presently has a consensus price target of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.00%.

This table compares Stewart Information Services and ‘s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stewart Information Services $3.31 billion 0.36 $323.22 million $8.57 5.12 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Stewart Information Services has higher revenue and earnings than .

Profitability

This table compares Stewart Information Services and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stewart Information Services 6.95% 18.30% 8.85% N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Stewart Information Services beats on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. This segment also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services. The Ancillary Services and Corporate segment provides appraisal management, online notarization and closing, credit and real estate information, and search and valuation services to the mortgage industry. The company offers its products and services through its directly owned policy-issuing offices, network of independent agencies, and other businesses within the company. It serves homebuyers and sellers, residential and commercial real estate professionals, title agencies, real estate attorneys and investors, and home builders, as well as mortgage lenders, servicers, brokers, and investors. The company operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Stewart Information Services Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

