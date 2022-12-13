iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) and Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Critical Contrast

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) and Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares iSun and Semtech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get iSun alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSun -18.90% -19.75% -12.84% Semtech 18.88% 21.15% 13.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iSun and Semtech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSun $45.31 million 0.45 -$6.24 million ($1.06) -1.31 Semtech $740.86 million 2.58 $125.66 million $2.29 13.09

Volatility & Risk

Semtech has higher revenue and earnings than iSun. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semtech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

iSun has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semtech has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.9% of iSun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Semtech shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of iSun shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Semtech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for iSun and Semtech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSun 0 0 1 0 3.00 Semtech 0 7 3 0 2.30

iSun presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 331.65%. Semtech has a consensus target price of $49.08, suggesting a potential upside of 63.72%. Given iSun’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe iSun is more favorable than Semtech.

Summary

Semtech beats iSun on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSun

(Get Rating)

iSun, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Williston, Vermont.

About Semtech

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications. The company also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications. In addition, it provides power products consisting of switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches, and wireless charging that control, alter, regulate, and condition the power within electronic systems. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers in the enterprise computing, communications, and consumer and industrial end-markets. It sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.