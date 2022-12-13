Brokerages Set Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) PT at $60.55

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.55.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HP. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 7.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,222,000 after buying an additional 848,198 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,667,000 after buying an additional 767,791 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $30,235,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,278,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,683,000 after buying an additional 579,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 883,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,047,000 after buying an additional 558,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HP opened at $47.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 957.99 and a beta of 1.73. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $631.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.29 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.