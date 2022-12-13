Analyzing IAA (NYSE:IAA) and Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) and Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for IAA and Cazoo Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get IAA alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAA 1 3 2 0 2.17 Cazoo Group 0 5 1 0 2.17

IAA currently has a consensus target price of $47.60, suggesting a potential upside of 21.24%. Cazoo Group has a consensus target price of $1.61, suggesting a potential upside of 691.95%. Given Cazoo Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cazoo Group is more favorable than IAA.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAA $1.84 billion 2.86 $294.40 million $2.15 18.26 Cazoo Group $918.30 million 0.17 -$747.38 million N/A N/A

This table compares IAA and Cazoo Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

IAA has higher revenue and earnings than Cazoo Group.

Volatility and Risk

IAA has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cazoo Group has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.6% of IAA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of Cazoo Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of IAA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IAA and Cazoo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAA 13.55% 76.94% 9.95% Cazoo Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

IAA beats Cazoo Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IAA

(Get Rating)

IAA, Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory. The company serves a buyer base and spectrum of sellers, including insurance companies, dealerships, fleet lease and rental car companies, and charitable organizations. It has approximately 200 facilities in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. IAA, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.

About Cazoo Group

(Get Rating)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.