Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Receives $38.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

EBKDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($35.79) to €37.00 ($38.95) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €33.00 ($34.74) to €32.00 ($33.68) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €38.00 ($40.00) to €39.00 ($41.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Erste Group Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.06. Erste Group Bank has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $25.97.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

