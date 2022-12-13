Reviewing SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) and THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY)

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY – Get Rating) and THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SWEDISH ORPHAN/S and THK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SWEDISH ORPHAN/S 25.75% 29.63% 18.74% THK 8.95% 9.93% 6.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SWEDISH ORPHAN/S and THK’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SWEDISH ORPHAN/S $763.19 million 8.71 $134.73 million $0.50 48.76 THK $2.90 billion 0.85 $199.78 million $1.09 8.72

Analyst Recommendations

THK has higher revenue and earnings than SWEDISH ORPHAN/S. THK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SWEDISH ORPHAN/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for SWEDISH ORPHAN/S and THK, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SWEDISH ORPHAN/S 0 0 0 0 N/A THK 2 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility & Risk

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, THK has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S beats THK on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SWEDISH ORPHAN/S

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, inflammation, and genetic and lysosomal diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B. It also provides Orfadin for the treatment of hereditary tyrosinaemia type 1; and Kineret for the treatment of auto inflammatory condition, as well as Xiapex to treat Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease. In addition, the company manufactures drug substance for ReFacto AF; and develops BIVV001 and BIVV002 for the treatment of hemophilia. It operates in Sweden, the Middle East, North Africa, Russia, North America, other European countries, and internationally. The company has an agreement with Bioverativ for the development and commercialization of Elocta and Alprolix, as well as XTEN-programs. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

About THK

THK Co., Ltd. manufactures and supplies machine components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings and tables, electric actuators and linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, LM strokes, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products. Its products are used in various applications, including machine tools, general industrial machinery, precision instruments, semiconductor and LCD manufacturing equipment, industrial robots, electronic devices, and transport systems, as well as in construction, aerospace, medical and assistive, and other manufacturing industries. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

