Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives $20.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.22.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.92. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.91%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

