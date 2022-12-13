Brokerages Set Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) PT at C$43.17

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. National Bankshares cut shares of Home Capital Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Capital Group news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.19, for a total value of C$27,187.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 646 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,562.80.

Home Capital Group Price Performance

Home Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Home Capital Group stock opened at C$42.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.23. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$23.82 and a 1 year high of C$43.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Home Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.81%.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.