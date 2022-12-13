Analysts Set Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target at C$39.09

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.09.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AP.UN shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$36.50 to C$33.75 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$46.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$45.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

In related news, Senior Officer Thomas Gerard Burns bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$29.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,480.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,638,875.42.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Stock Up 1.9 %

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

TSE:AP.UN opened at C$27.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of C$25.00 and a 1-year high of C$48.89.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

