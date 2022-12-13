Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Receives $27.80 Average PT from Analysts

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRBU shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

CRBU opened at $8.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.66. Caribou Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $18.26.

In other news, VP Ryan Fischesser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter worth $255,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the first quarter worth $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the second quarter worth $57,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

