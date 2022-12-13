Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Receives $412.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $412.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Aker BP ASA from 438.00 to 437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Aker BP ASA from 465.00 to 455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Aker BP ASA from 350.00 to 345.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Aker BP ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DETNF opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average of $34.06. Aker BP ASA has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $41.65.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

