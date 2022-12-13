Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives $68.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

CVLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

In other news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $34,737.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 6,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $64.56 on Friday. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $70.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $188.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

