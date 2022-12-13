Analysts Set First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Price Target at $58.88

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FAF. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First American Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,821,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 34,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Price Performance

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

NYSE:FAF opened at $53.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.22. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $81.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

About First American Financial

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Stories

