Analysts Set CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) PT at $43.00

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CINC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered CinCor Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CinCor Pharma from $73.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut CinCor Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of CinCor Pharma by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000.

CinCor Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:CINC opened at $12.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. CinCor Pharma has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $43.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.75.

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts expect that CinCor Pharma will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CinCor Pharma Company Profile

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

