DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives $31.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

DLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of DLocal from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get DLocal alerts:

DLocal Stock Up 2.6 %

DLocal stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71. DLocal has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $37.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DLocal Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in DLocal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,756,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,621,000 after purchasing an additional 170,352 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in DLocal by 132.1% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,292,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,100 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 53.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,736,000 after buying an additional 1,415,016 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DLocal by 15.5% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,943,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after purchasing an additional 527,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DLocal by 35.9% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,832,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,643,000 after buying an additional 1,013,327 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.