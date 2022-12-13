DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives $31.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.
DLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of DLocal from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.
DLocal Stock Up 2.6 %
DLocal stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71. DLocal has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $37.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
DLocal Company Profile
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
