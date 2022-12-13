Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Receives $52.14 Average PT from Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.14.

PBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PBA stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average is $35.33. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $42.74.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pembina Pipeline

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1614 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,783,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,818,000 after purchasing an additional 641,772 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,150,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $570,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,339 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,099,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $463,018,000 after purchasing an additional 736,822 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,155,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $308,147,000 after buying an additional 42,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,065,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,997,000 after buying an additional 1,421,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.