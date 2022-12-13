Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Shares Set to Split on Wednesday, December 21st

Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating) are set to split on the morning of Wednesday, December 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, December 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, December 21st.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF stock opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $94.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URNM. Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $11,880,000. Spinnaker Capital LTD raised its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Capital LTD now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 84,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,863,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 1,098.4% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 73,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 66,950 shares during the last quarter.

