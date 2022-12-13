Parkland Co. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Parkland in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PKI. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.00.

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$30.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.40 billion and a PE ratio of 18.26. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$24.25 and a 12-month high of C$39.45.

In related news, Senior Officer Ferio Pugliese purchased 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$30.01 per share, with a total value of C$249,074.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$356,746.99. In other news, Director James Pantelidis acquired 3,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$25.90 per share, with a total value of C$77,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,988,545.20. Also, Senior Officer Ferio Pugliese acquired 8,300 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$30.01 per share, with a total value of C$249,074.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$356,746.99. Insiders have bought a total of 13,275 shares of company stock worth $376,827 over the last quarter.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

