Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SilverBow Resources, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SilverBow Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $10.88 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.28. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SilverBow Resources’ current full-year earnings is $10.99 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.03 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of NYSE SBOW opened at $27.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $617.32 million, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.36. SilverBow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.36.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $242.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.07 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 39.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 8.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the third quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 11.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 5.0% during the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

